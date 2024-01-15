Haber: Damla Oya Erman

II. Dünya Savaşı'nda geçen drama "Oppenheimer", en iyi film de dahil olmak üzere toplamda sekiz ödül kazanarak en çok ödül kazanan oldu. "Barbie" ise en iyi komedi dahil altı ödül kazandı. Televizyon kategorilerinde ise "Beef" ve "The Bear" adlı yapımlar, sırasıyla sınırlı dizi ve TV komedi kategorilerinde dört ödül kazanarak süpürdü. "Succession" ise en iyi drama dizisi dahil olmak üzere üç ödül kazandı.

FİLM

EN İYİ FİLM

- "American Fiction"

- "Barbie"

- "The Color Purple"

- "The Holdovers"

- "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- "Maestro"

- "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

- "Past Lives"

- "Poor Things"

- "Saltburn"

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

- Bradley Cooper – "Maestro"

- Leonardo DiCaprio – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Colman Domingo – "Rustin"

- Paul Giamatti – "The Holdovers" KAZANAN

- Cillian Murphy – "Oppenheimer"

- Jeffrey Wright – "American Fiction"

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

- Lily Gladstone – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Sandra Hüller – "Anatomy of a Fall"

- Greta Lee – "Past Lives"

- Carey Mulligan – "Maestro"

- Margot Robbie – "Barbie"

- Emma Stone – "Poor Things" KAZANAN

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

- Sterling K. Brown – "American Fiction"

- Robert De Niro – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Robert Downey Jr. – "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

- Ryan Gosling – "Barbie"

- Charles Melton – "May December"

- Mark Ruffalo – "Poor Things"

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

- Emily Blunt – "Oppenheimer"

- Danielle Brooks – "The Color Purple"

- America Ferrera – "Barbie"

- Jodie Foster – "Nyad"

- Julianne Moore – "May December"

- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – "The Holdovers" KAZANAN

EN İYİ GENÇ ERKEK/KADIN OYUNCU

- Abby Ryder Fortson – "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret."

- Ariana Greenblatt – "Barbie"

- Calah Lane – "Wonka"

- Milo Machado Graner – "Anatomy of a Fall"

- Dominic Sessa – "The Holdovers" KAZANAN

- Madeleine Yuna Voyles – "The Creator"

EN İYİ OYUNCU TOPLULUĞU

- "Air"

- "Barbie"

- "The Color Purple"

- "The Holdovers"

- "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

- Bradley Cooper – "Maestro"

- Greta Gerwig – "Barbie"

- Yorgos Lanthimos – "Poor Things"

- Christopher Nolan – "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

- Alexander Payne – "The Holdovers"

- Martin Scorsese – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

- Samy Burch – "May December"

- Alex Convery – "Air"

- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – "Maestro"

- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – "Barbie" KAZANAN

- David Hemingson – "The Holdovers"

- Celine Song – "Past Lives"

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

- Kelly Fremon Craig – "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret."

- Andrew Haigh – "All of Us Strangers"

- Cord Jefferson – "American Fiction" KAZANAN

- Tony McNamara – "Poor Things"

- Christopher Nolan – "Oppenheimer"

- Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

- Matthew Libatique – "Maestro"

- Rodrigo Prieto – "Barbie"

- Rodrigo Prieto – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Robbie Ryan – "Poor Things"

- Linus Sandgren – "Saltburn"

- Hoyte van Hoytema – "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – "Saltburn"

- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – "Oppenheimer"

- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – "Barbie" KAZANAN

- James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – "Poor Things"

- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – "Asteroid City"

EN İYİ MONTAJ

- William Goldenberg – "Air"

- Nick Houy – "Barbie"

- Jennifer Lame – "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – "Poor Things"

- Thelma Schoonmaker – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Michelle Tesoro – "Maestro"

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

- Jacqueline Durran – "Barbie" KAZANAN

- Lindy Hemming – "Wonka"

- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – "The Color Purple"

- Holly Waddington – "Poor Things"

- Jacqueline West – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Janty Yates, David Crossman – "Napoleon"

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ

- "Barbie" KAZANAN

- "The Color Purple"

- "Maestro"

- "Oppenheimer"

- "Poor Things"

- "Priscilla"

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

- "The Creator"

- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

- "Mission: Impossible

– Dead Reckoning Part One"

- "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

- "Poor Things"

- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

EN İYİ KOMEDİ

- "American Fiction"

- "Barbie" KAZANAN

- "Bottoms"

- "The Holdovers"

- "No Hard Feelings"

- "Poor Things"

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

- "The Boy and the Heron"

- "Elemental"

- "Nimona"

- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" KAZANAN

- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

- "Wish"

EN İYİ YABANCI DİL FİLMİ

- "Anatomy of a Fall" KAZANAN

- "Godzilla Minus One"

- "Perfect Days"

- "Society of the Snow"

- "The Taste of Things"

- "The Zone of Interest"

EN İYİ ŞARKI

- "Dance the Night" – "Barbie"

- "I’m Just Ken" – "Barbie" KAZANAN

- "Peaches" – "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

- "Road to Freedom" – "Rustin"

- "This Wish" – "Wish"

- "What Was I Made For" – "Barbie"

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

- Jerskin Fendrix – "Poor Things"

- Michael Giacchino – "Society of the Snow"

- Ludwig Göransson – "Oppenheimer" KAZANAN

- Daniel Pemberton – "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

- Robbie Robertson – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – "Barbie"

TELEVİZYON

EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ

- "The Crown"

- "The Diplomat"

- "The Last of Us"

- "Loki"

- "The Morning Show"

- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

- "Succession" KAZANAN

- "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"

EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ ERKEK OYUNCU

- Kieran Culkin – "Succession" KAZANAN

- Tom Hiddleston – "Loki"

- Timothy Olyphant – "Justified: City Primeval"

- Pedro Pascal – "The Last of Us"

- Ramón Rodríguez – "Will Trent"

- Jeremy Strong – "Succession"

EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ KADIN OYUNCU

- Jennifer Aniston – "The Morning Show"

- Aunjanue Ellis – "Justified: City Primeval"

- Bella Ramsey – "The Last of Us"

- Keri Russell – "The Diplomat"

- Sarah Snook – "Succession" KAZANAN

- Reese Witherspoon – "The Morning Show"

EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

- Khalid Abdalla – "The Crown"

- Billy Crudup – "The Morning Show" KAZANAN

- Ron Cephas Jones – "Truth Be Told"

- Matthew MacFadyen – "Succession"

- Ke Huy Quan – "Loki"

- Rufus Sewell – "The Diplomat"

EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

- Nicole Beharie – "The Morning Show"

- Elizabeth Debicki – "The Crown" KAZANAN

- Sophia Di Martino – "Loki"

- Celia Rose Gooding – "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

- Karen Pittman – "The Morning Show"

- Christina Ricci – "Yellowjackets"

EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ

- "Abbott Elementary"

- "Barry"

- "The Bear" KAZANAN

- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

- "Poker Face"

- "Reservation Dogs"

- "Shrinking"

- "What We Do in the Shadows"

EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ ERKEK OYUNCU

- Bill Hader – "Barry"

- Steve Martin – "Only Murders in the Building"

- Kayvan Novak – "What We Do in the Shadows"

- Drew Tarver – "The Other Two"

- Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear" KAZANAN

- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – "Reservation Dogs"

EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ KADIN OYUNCU

- Rachel Brosnahan – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

- Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"

- Ayo Edebiri – "The Bear" KAZANAN

- Bridget Everett – "Somebody Somewhere"

- Devery Jacobs – "Reservation Dogs"

- Natasha Lyonne – "Poker Face"

EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

- Phil Dunster – "Ted Lasso"

- Harrison Ford – "Shrinking"

- Harvey Guillén – "What We Do in the Shadows"

- James Marsden – "Jury Duty"

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – "The Bear" KAZANAN

- Henry Winkler – "Barry"

EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

- Paulina Alexis – "Reservation Dogs"

- Alex Borstein – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

- Janelle James – "Abbott Elementary"

- Sheryl Lee Ralph – "Abbott Elementary"

- Meryl Streep – "Only Murders in the Building" KAZANAN

- Jessica Williams – "Shrinking"

EN İYİ SİNİRİ DİZİ

- "Beef" KAZANAN

- "Daisy Jones & the Six"

- "Fargo"

- "Fellow Travelers"

- "Lessons in Chemistry"

- "Love & Death"

- "A Murder at the End of the World"

- "A Small Light"

EN İYİ TELEFİLM

- "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial"

- "Finestkind"

- "Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie"

- "No One Will Save You"

- "Quiz Lady" KAZANAN

- "Reality"